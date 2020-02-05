Advanced Search
NOTICE TOWN OF SOUTH BRISTOL LIQUOR & ENTERTAINMENT LICENSE HEARING

at

The Municipal Officers of the Town of South Bristol will hold a public hearing on the application of Lynette N. McGowan, DBA In The Cove, LLC for a liquor license and entertainment permit.
Said hearing will be held at the South Bristol Town Office, February 20, 2020 at 7:00pm

