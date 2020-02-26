Advanced Search
NOTICE TOWN OF WALDOBORO

Nomination papers for the following Town Officers will be available March 02, 2020 at the Waldoboro Municipal Building. All nomination papers must be signed by no less than 25 or more than 100 registered voters of Waldoboro.
They must be turned in to the Town Clerk’s Office before 6:00 p.m. on Friday. April 10, 2020.
Board of Selectmen Two———3 year terms
Board of Directors— RSU #40 Two———3 year terms
Utility District Board of Trustees Two———3 year terms
Budget Committee Member Three——–3 year terms
Voting will be held at the Municipal Building on Tuesday, June 09, 2020. Polls will be open from 8:00 A.M. to 8:00 P.M. The Town Clerk’s office hours are Monday Friday 7:30 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. if you need to register to vote or would like an absentee ballot. Absentee ballots will be available May 9, 2020.
Deadline for submission of Articles for the Warrant is April 10, 2020.

