~~~~~ NOTICE ~~~~~

The Wiscasset Water District will be flushing hydrants between the weeks of May 11 thru May 29, 2020. Please refrain from using the water while the crew is in your area as low water pressure and discolored water may occur.

If you have any questions, please call the Water District office at 882-6402 between the hours of 8:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

Chris Cossette, Superintendent

Wiscasset Water District

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

