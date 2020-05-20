Advanced Search
NOTICE Alna Planning Board Public Hearing

at

Date: Friday, May 29, 2020
Time: 6:00 P.M.
Place: Zoom meeting
Agenda: Spinney Shoreland Zoning Permit Application
The Alna Planning Board will hold a regular meeting followed by a public hearing on Friday, May 29, 2020 at 6:00 p.m. via
Zoom on the following: Jeff Spinney – Application for dock/ramp modifications, Map R4, Lot 21A – 126 Golden Ridge Road.
All public comment submitted in writing must be received at Town Hall no later than Monday, May 25, 2020 at noon. Comments already submitted should not be resubmitted.
Further instructions for joining by Zoom are available from the clerk at the Town Office during normal business hours. Contact:
207-586-5315 or alnaclerk@gmail.com. The details are also posted at the Town Office, the Alna Post Office, and the Alna General Store.

