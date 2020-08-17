The Selectmen of the Town of Westport Island will receive bids on a “Per Mile” basis only, for a (3) year contract for snow removal and sanding of twenty-five and 13/100 (25.13) miles of the road in the Town of Westport Island including all bus turn-arounds, Town Hall parking area, Fire House, Town Office building drives and parking areas and the Wright Landing Parking Area. Bids must include a list and complete description of all equipment that the bidder will use in performance of the contract and the Selectmen will reserve the right to inspect the equipment to be used in fulfilling the contract requirements.

The successful bidding contractor will, at his own expense, be required to carry, maintain throughout the life of the contract, and to provide to the Board of Selectmen within 14 days of contract award, Certificate of Insurance listing the Town of Westport as Certificate Holder, for the following coverages:

1. Adequate Workers’ Compensation Insurance for all the contractor’s

employees employed under the contract

2. Contractor’s General Liability and Property Damage Insurance with a

minimum coverage of $1,000,000 each occurrence.

3. Motor Vehicle Liability and Property Damage Insurance with a

minimum of coverage of $500,000 combine single limit for each

motor vehicle to be used in the performance of the contract.

In case of work subcontracted, the contractor shall require any subcontractors similarly to provide Adequate Workers’ Compensation, Pubic Liability and Property Damage, and Motor Vehicle Liability and Property Damage Insurance coverage for all the subcontractors and its employees, unless such protections are afforded under the coverages of the contractor.

The contractor will furnish the town with an irrevocable letter of Credit, Contract Total for Bond or Security Agreement acceptable to the Town’s Board of Selectmen and is to remain in effect until the completion of the contract and shall be executed within 30 days of the awarding of the contract.

Bids must be received in a sealed envelope either hand delivered or addressed to: “Selectmen, Town of Westport Island”, 6 Fowles Point Road, Westport Island, ME 04578 and must be clearly marked on the outside, “Snow Removal Bid.” All bids must be in the hands of the selectmen by 7:00 p.m. on the 24th of August, 2020 at which time they will be opened and read aloud at the town hall.

The selectmen reserve the right to accept or reject any and all bids, to renegotiate the existing contract and to wave certain requirements as stated if it appears to be in the best interest of the town.

For further information and/or to pick up your bid package, contact: George D. Richardson, 1st Selectman, Westport Island.

