~~~~~~ NOTICE ~~~~~~

The Wiscasset Water District will be fl ushing hydrants between the weeks of Sep. 21st thru Oct. 9th, 2020. Please refrain from using the water while the crew is in your area as low water pressure and discolored water may occur.

If you have any questions, please call the Water District offi ce at 882-6402 between the hours of 8:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

Chris Cossette, Superintendent

Wiscasset Water District

