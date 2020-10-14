Nomination papers for candidates for a town office to be voted on December 5, 2020 are available

from Tuesday, October 20, 2020 to Thursday, October 29, 2020 at the Town Clerk’s Office, Tuesdays 1-5 PM and Thursdays 1-7 PM, Or an appointment may be made by calling the Town Clerk at 350-0963

Office to be voted for is:

One Selectman, Assessor of Taxes, Overseer of the Poor

Through June 30, 2023

Guidelines are being followed for the special procedure allowed for shortening of the nomination/election process to fill the vacancy of a selectman position.

