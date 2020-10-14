Advanced Search
The only weekly newspaper locally owned, printed, and published in Lincoln County.

The Lincoln County News

Serving Maine and Lincoln County for over 140 years

Click here to visit the Maine Public Notices website.
To sign up for email notifications of public notices, visit mainenotices.com/member/register.

NOTICE EDGECOMB RESIDENTS

at

Nomination papers for candidates for a town office to be voted on December 5, 2020 are available
from Tuesday, October 20, 2020 to Thursday, October 29, 2020 at the Town Clerk’s Office, Tuesdays 1-5 PM and Thursdays 1-7 PM, Or an appointment may be made by calling the Town Clerk at 350-0963
Office to be voted for is:
One Selectman, Assessor of Taxes, Overseer of the Poor
Through June 30, 2023
Guidelines are being followed for the special procedure allowed for shortening of the  nomination/election process to fill the vacancy of a selectman position.

The Lincoln County News

116 Mills Rd., Newcastle, ME
Phone: 207-563-3171
1-800-339-5818
Fax: 207-563-3127
Mailing: PO Box 36, Damariscotta, ME 04543
info@lcnme.com

Printed & published by
The Lincoln County Publishing Company
^