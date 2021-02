Nomination papers for candidates for town office to be voted on May 21, 2021 are available from February 10, 2021 to March 22, 2021 at the Town Clerk’s Offi ce, Tuesdays 1:00 – 5:00 PM and Thursdays 1:00-7:00 PM.

Offices to be voted for are:

One Selectman, Assessor of Taxes, Overseer of the Poor for 3 years

Town Clerk for 1 year

Treasurer for 1 year

Tax Collector for 1 year

Road Commissioner for 1 year

One Member of the School Committee for 3 years

One Member of the School Committee for 1 year

Two Members of the Planning Board for 3 years

