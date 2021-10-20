Advanced Search
Notice Edgecomb Town Forum, October 25, 7:00 PM

at

The Edgecomb Select Board invites residents to join a discussion about the future needs of Edgecomb, especially as we celebrate our 250th anniversary and look toward our 251st year.
The Forum will focus on the following topics:
• Administrative assistance
• Using federal stimulus funding
• Improving access to the Town Hall
• Planning our upcoming 250th celebration in 2024
The Forum will be held via Zoom on Monday, Oct. 25, beginning at 7:00 PM.
Link to Join Zoom Meeting
https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81086564789?pwd=Z2xmdlFvU2w4bjJ
DdzRaMTd1ZENKZz09
Meeting ID: 810 8656 4789
Passcode: 915648
Dial by your location
+1 646 876 9923 US (New York)
Meeting ID: 810 8656 4789
Passcode: 915648

