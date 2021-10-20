The Edgecomb Select Board invites residents to join a discussion about the future needs of Edgecomb, especially as we celebrate our 250th anniversary and look toward our 251st year.

The Forum will focus on the following topics:

• Administrative assistance

• Using federal stimulus funding

• Improving access to the Town Hall

• Planning our upcoming 250th celebration in 2024

The Forum will be held via Zoom on Monday, Oct. 25, beginning at 7:00 PM.

Link to Join Zoom Meeting

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81086564789?pwd=Z2xmdlFvU2w4bjJ

DdzRaMTd1ZENKZz09

Meeting ID: 810 8656 4789

Passcode: 915648

Dial by your location

+1 646 876 9923 US (New York)

Meeting ID: 810 8656 4789

Passcode: 915648

