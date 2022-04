A meeting of the Shellfish Committee and Selectmen will be convened on Thursday, April 21 at 6:00 pm at the South Bristol Town Hall 470 Clarks Cove Road Walpole, Maine

to make further factual findings to develop the record in Benjamin Sack v. Kenneth D. Lincoln, et al, Lincoln County Superior Court Docket No. AP-21-03.

