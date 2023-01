Nomination Papers for candidates for town offi ce to be voted on April 15, 2023 are available from January 26, 2023 to March 6, 2023 at the Town Clerk’s Offi ce, Tuesdays 1-7 PM, Thursdays 1-5 PM.

Offices to be voted for are:

One Select Board Member, Assessor of Taxes and Overseer of the Poor from April 17, 2023 to May 20,2023

One Select Board Member, Assessor of Taxes and Overseer of the Poor from April 15, 2023 to the Annual Town Election 2025

