Former Property Owner: LORRAINE MERRICK

Notice is hereby given that the Town/City of NOBLEBORO has in its possession $87,168.30 in excess sale proceeds from the disposition of property located in NOBLEBORO.

The property is described as:

• Property Location: MAP 009 / LOT 037 (26 Benner Lane)

• Foreclosure Date: SEPTEMBER 30, 2023

• Sale Date: SEPTEMBER 11, 2024

If you are the former owner, you must make a claim for these excess proceeds by DECEMBER 1, 2025. If the proceeds are not claimed by this date, the municipality will transfer the funds to the State of Maine’s Unclaimed Property Fund, as required by law.

For more information, contact the TOWN OF NOBLEBORO

TAX COLLECTOR at: (207) 563-8816 or

192 US Highway 1, Nobleboro, ME 04555

