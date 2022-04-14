NOTICE OF FILING AND PUBLIC HEARING

This is notification that Newcastle Route One Solar, LLC (Applicant), managed by Norwich Technologies, intends to file an application for Special Approval with the Newcastle Planning Board. The application is for the construction of a distributed generation solar energy facility (Newcastle Route One Solar Project) located on the east side of Route I in Newcastle (Tax Map 4, Lot 87). The application will be filed with the Planning Board on or around April 14, 2022.

This application falls under the Newcastle’s Core Zoning Code. The Planning Board will be holding a Public Hearing on Thursday, April 21, 2022, at 6:30 PM at which time the Applicant will provide an overview of the project and answer questions from the Planning Board and the public. The Public Hearing and Planning Board meeting will be held in the Community Room of the Newcastle Fire Station

located at 86 River Road in Newcastle.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

