On or about July 14, 2025, the Town of Damariscotta will authorize the Central Lincoln County YMCA (the CLC YMCA) to submit a request to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) for the release of Economic Development Initiative/Community Project Funding (EDI/CPF) funds under the Consolidated Appropriations Act, 2022 (P.L. 117-103), to undertake construction of a project known as the Central Lincoln County Childcare Expansion. The Proposed Action includes the construction of Discovery Village, a nature-based early learning center, on a 1.86-acre portion of the CLC YMCA main campus at 525 Main Street in Damariscotta, Maine. The establishment of Discovery Village will address the shortage of available early childcare to available to Lincoln County families by and address the need for outdoor play spaces for young children.

At the time of this request and approval, the project cost was estimated to be $1,835,339. The EDI/CPF funding ($1,000,000) will be used for construction services, including paving, earthwork, and mechanical services, among other construction services. Additional funding sources committed to the project, including funding from State of Maine Child Care and Development Infrastructure Grant and private contributions totaling $835,339, are required to complete the project.

FINDING OF NO SIGNIFICANT IMPACT

The Town of Damariscotta has determined that the project will have no significant impact on the human environment. Therefore, an Environmental Impact Statement under the National Environmental Policy Act of 1969 (NEPA) is not required. Additional project information is contained in the Environmental Review Record (ERR) on file at the Damariscotta Town Office at 21 School Street in Damariscotta and may be examined or copied during Town Hall open hours, except holidays.

PUBLIC COMMENTS

Any individual, group, or agency may submit written comments on the ERR to Andrew Dorr, Town Manager for the Town of Damariscotta. All comments received by July 11, 2025, will be considered by the Town of Damariscotta prior to authorizing submission of a request for release of funds. Comments should specify which Notice they are addressing.

ENVIRONMENTAL CERTIFICATION

The Town of Damariscotta certifies to HUD that Andrew Dorr, in his capacity as Town Manager, consents to accept the jurisdiction of the Federal Courts if an action is brought to enforce responsibilities in relation to the environmental review process and that these responsibilities have been satisfied. HUD’s approval of the certification satisfies its responsibilities under NEPA and related laws and authorities and allows the CLC YMCA to use Program funds.

OBJECTIONS TO RELEASE OF FUNDS

HUD will accept objections to its release of funds and the Town of Damariscotta certification for a period of fifteen days following the anticipated submission date or its actual receipt of the request (whichever is later) only if they are on one of the following bases: (a) the certification was not executed by the Certifying Officer of the Town of Damariscotta; (b) the Town of Damariscotta has omitted a step or failed to make a decision or finding required by HUD regulations at 24 CFR part 58; (c) the grant recipient or other participants in the development process have committed funds, incurred costs or undertaken activities not authorized by 24 CFR Part 58 before approval of a release of funds by HUD; or (d) another Federal agency acting pursuant to 40 CFR Part 1504 has submitted a written finding that the project is unsatisfactory from the standpoint of environmental quality. Objections must be prepared and submitted in accordance with the required procedures (24 CFR Part 58, Sec. 58.76) and shall be addressed to HUD Region 1 Field Office at the Thomas P. O’Neill Federal Building, 10 Causeway Street, Room 535, Boston, MA 02222 or to email address CPDRROFBOS@hud.gov. Potential objectors should contact HUD to verify the actual last day of the objection period.

