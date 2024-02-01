Request for Release of Funds

On or about February 21, 2024, the Town of Waldoboro will submit a request to the Housing Urban Development (HUD) for the release of Community Project Funding Program funds under Consolidated Appropriations Act, 2022 (P.L. 117-103) to undertake a project known as “Waldoboro Community Center and Medical Arts Facility” for the purpose of conducting site work for shared amenities to be used between the MaineHealth medical arts building and the Town of Waldoboro community building. These amenities include over three acres of impervious surface for parking and driveway access, extending the existing sewer line from Depot Street to easily hookup to both potential buildings, extending the existing water line from Depot Street to easily hookup to both potential buildings, assisting with potential demolition expenses associated with existing structures, and traffic calming and pedestrian safety crossings. The project will take place at 126 and 130 Depot Street in Waldoboro, ME. This project will use $1 million in allocated funding through the Community Project Funding Program.

Findings of No Significant Impact

The Town of Waldoboro has determined that the project will have no significant impact on the human environment. Therefore, and Environmental Impact Statement under the National Environmental Policy Act of 1969 (NEPA) is not required. Additional project information is contained in the Environmental Review Record (ERR) on file at the Town of Waldoboro office located at 1600 Atlantic Highway, Waldoboro, ME. The documents may be examined or copied weekdays between 9 A.M. and 5 P.M.

Public Comments

Any individual, group, or agency may submit written comments on the ERR to the Town of Waldoboro. All comments received by February 20, 2024, will be considered by the Town of Waldoboro prior

to authorizing submission of a request for release of funds. Comments should specify which Notice they are addressing.

Environmental Certification

The Town of Waldoboro certifies to HUD that Julie Keizer in her capacity as the Town Manager consents to accept the jurisdiction of the Federal Courts if an action is brought to enforce responsibilities in relation to the environmental review process and that these responsibilities have been satisfied. HUD’s approval of the certification satisfies its responsibilities under NEPA and related laws and authorities and allows the Town of Waldoboro to use Program funds.

Objections to Release of Funds

HUD will accept objections to its release of fund and the Town of Waldoboro’s certification for a period of fifteen days following the anticipated submission date or its actual receipt of the request (whichever is later) only if they are on one of the following bases: (a) the certification was not executed by the Certifying Officer of the Town of Waldoboro; (b) the Town of Waldoboro has omitted a step or failed to make a decision or finding required by HUD regulations at 24 CFR part 58; (c) the grant recipient or other participants in the development process have committed funds, incurred costs or undertaken activities not authorized by 24 CFR Part 58 before approval of a release of funds by HUD; or (d) another Federal agency acting pursuant to 40 CFR Part 1504 has submitted a written finding that the project is unsatisfactory from the standpoint of environmental quality. Objections must be prepared and submitted in accordance with the required procedures (24 CFR Part 58, Sec. 58.76) and shall be emailed to HUD at cpdrrofbos@hud.gov. Potential objectors should contact HUD to verify the actual last day of the objection period.

Maxwell Johnstone, Town Planner

Notice of Finding of No Significant Impact

and Notice of Intent to Request Release of Funds

February 1, 2024

Town of Waldoboro

PO Box J, Waldoboro, ME, 04572 • Waldoboro, ME, 04572

207-832-5369 extension 4

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

