Installing a traffic signal at the intersection of Rt 1 and Cross Rd/Cochran Rd in Edgecomb, Maine

MaineDOT invites and encourages you to attend an on-demand public meeting to provide information about the proposedproject. This can be viewed at any time during the formal comment period and allows for online comments and questions that will be answered by MaineDOT staff. The formal comment period will last from December 17, 2024 to January 10, 2025.

Questions, comments, or inquiries can be made at the on-demand meeting or directed to the Project Manager below.

Mackenzie Kersbergen, Project Manager Maine Department of Transportation,

24 Child Street, 16 State House Station,

Augusta, Maine 04333-0016.

Telephone: 207-215-3820

Email: Mackenzie.a.kersbergen@maine.gov

Access to this and all other active meeting presentations is available on our Public Meetings Page located at bit.ly/mainedot-meetings.

For more information regarding MaineDOT Public Involvement, including meeting accessibility and available accommodations you may request for all types of meetings, please see the link to our Background Information page. bit.ly/background-publicinvolvement.

