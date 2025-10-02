WIN: 25267.00 – Intersection Improvements with Signal to Route 1 and Nequasset Road.

WIN: 28494.00 – Intersection Improvements to Nequasset Road & George Wright Road.

MaineDOT invites and encourages you to attend an on-demand public meeting to provide information about the proposed project. This can be viewed at any time during the formal comment period and allows for online comments and questions that will be answered by MaineDOT staff. The formal comment period will last from 10/9/25 to 10/27/25

Questions, comments, or inquiries can be made at the on-demand meeting or directed to the Senior Project Manager below.

Martin Rooney, Senior Project Manager

Maine Department of Transportation,

24 Child Street, 16 State House Station,

Augusta, Maine 04333-0016.

Telephone: 207-446-0364

Email: Martin.rooney@maine.gov

Access to this and all other active meeting presentations is available on our Public Meetings Page located at bit.ly/mainedot-meetings.

For more information regarding MaineDOT Public Involvement, including meeting accessibility and available accommodations you may request for all types of meetings, please see the link to our Background Information page. bit.ly/background-publicinvolvement.

Work Identification Numbers 025267.00 and 028494.00

