Notice of Formal On-Demand PUBLIC MEETING Alna

To discuss the bridge rehabilitation of Dock Bridge (#3284) over the Sheepscot River.

Located 0.22 of a mile south of Route 194.

MaineDOT invites and encourages you to attend an on-demand public meeting to provide information about the proposed project.

This can be viewed at any time during the formal comment period and allows for online comments and questions that will

be answered by MaineDOT staff. The formal comment period will last from October 27, 2025 through November 17, 2025.

Questions, comments, or inquiries can be made at the ondemand meeting or directed to the Project Manager below.

Trevor Gleason, Project Manager Maine Department of Transportation, 24 Child Street, 16 State House Station, Augusta, Maine 04333-0016.

Telephone: 207-624-3502

Email: trevor.gleason@maine.gov

Access to this and all other active meeting presentations is available on our Public Meetings

Page located at bit.ly/mainedot-meetings. You can also access those meetings using the QR Code to the right.

For more information regarding MaineDOT Public Involvement, including meeting accessibility and available accommodations

you may request for all types of meetings, please see the link to our Background Information page.

bit.ly/backgroundpublicinvolvement.

Work Identification Numbers 027250.00

