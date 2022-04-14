The public hearing will be conducted online.

To Discuss the Improvements of a Closed Drainage System located at Routes 1B and 215 in Newcastle.

Access to the public meeting is available through the project website at www.mainedot.gov/vpi

With opportunity for public comment.

MaineDOT will have an online presentation available that will act as our Formal Public Meeting. This presentation will be to give information of the proposed Improvements of a Closed Drainage System project.

The Department is conducting the public meeting for the purpose of informing the public and inviting public comments and is particularly interested in learning local views, discovering local resources, and identifying local concerns and issues. Anyone with an interest is invited to view the presentation at the above website.

MaineDOT invites and encourages you to review the website and share your thoughts on this project from April 15th, 2022 when the presentation will be available online until April 29th, 2022. Library page located at this site

https://www.maine.gov/mdot/vpi/library/

Accommodations will be made for persons with disabilities.

Questions, comments, or inquiries can be made directly through the on-demand meeting or can be directed to the Project Manager listed below.

Douglas Coombs, Senior Project Manager,

Maine Department of Transportation,

66 Industrial Drive, Augusta, Maine 04333-0098

Telephone: (207) 215-4051.

Email: Douglas.Coombs@maine.gov

Work Identification Number 24355.00

