Due to COVID 19 precautions, the public hearing will be conducted online.

To Discuss the proposed large culvert replacement, located 0.44 miles north of Biscay Road.

Access to the public meeting is available through the project website at www.mainedot.gov/vpi

With opportunity for public comment.

MaineDOT will have an online presentation available that will act as our Formal Public Meeting. This presentation will be to give information of the proposed large culvert replacement.

The Department is conducting the public meeting for the purpose of informing the public and inviting public comments and is particularly interested in learning local views, discovering local resources, and identifying local concerns and issues. Anyone with an interest is invited to view the presentation at the above website.

MaineDOT invites and encourages you to review the website and share your thoughts on this project from April 9, 2021 when the presentation will be available online until April 23, 2021.

Accommodations will be made for persons with disabilities.

Questions, comments, or inquiries can be made directly through the project website or directed to the attention of Douglas Coombs, Highway Senior Project Manager, Maine Department of Transportation, 66 Industrial Drive, 98 State House Station, Augusta, Maine 04333-0098. Email: Douglas.Coombs@maine.gov

Work Identification Number 24283.00

