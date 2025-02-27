To:
Douglas Henderson
16 Lee Street
Wiscasset, ME 04578
MERS
P.O. Box 2026
Flint, MI 48501-2026
You are hereby notified that the Select Board of the Town of Wiscasset Maine (the “Town”) will hold a hearing on March 18, 2025 at 6PM at the Wiscasset Town Hall located at 51 Bath Road, Wiscasset, ME 04578, to determine whether the residential structure owned by Douglas Henderson on land at 16 Lee Street, further identified on Town Tax Map U01, Lot 150, is dangerous or a nuisance within the meaning of 17 M.R.S.A. § 2851. The Town also provides notice of its intent to secure the building under 17 M.R.S. § 2856.
If the Select Board finds that the building is dangerous or a nuisance, they may order appropriate corrective action, including but not limited to demolition, removal and/or securing of the building or premises. If their order is not complied with the deadline state in their order and no appeal is taken, the Board may take corrective action at municipal expense and recover all
expenses, including reasonable attorneys’ fees, by means of a special tax or civil action. This hearing is your opportunity to present evidence as to why the building is not dangerous and to oppose any corrective action ordered by the Board. Failure to attend or participate in this hearing may result in waiver of important rights concerning the property.
Dated: 01/27/2025 Dennis Simmons, Town Manager
STATE OF MAINE
LINCOLN COUNTY, ss Date: 1/27/25
Personally appeared before me the above named Dennis Simmons and
acknowledged the foregoing instrument to be his free act and deed.
Linda E. Perry
Notary Public
Maine
My Commission Expires January 24, 2031