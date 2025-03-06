To:

Douglas Henderson

16 Lee Street

Wiscasset, ME 04578

MERS

P.O. Box 2026

Flint, MI 48501-2026

You are hereby notified that the Select Board of the Town of Wiscasset Maine (the “Town”) will hold a hearing on March 18, 2025 at 6PM at the Wiscasset Town Hall located at 51 Bath Road, Wiscasset, ME 04578, to determine whether the residential structure owned by Douglas Henderson on land at 16 Lee Street, further identified on Town Tax Map U01, Lot 150, is dangerous or a nuisance within the meaning of 17 M.R.S.A. § 2851. The Town also provides notice of its intent to secure the building under 17 M.R.S. § 2856. If the Select Board finds that the building is dangerous or a nuisance, they may order appropriate corrective action, including but not limited to demolition, removal and/or securing of the building or premises. If their order is not complied with the deadline state in their order and no appeal is taken, the Board may take corrective action at municipal expense and recover all expenses, including reasonable attorneys’ fees, by means of a special tax or civil action. This hearing is your opportunity to present evidence as to why the building is not dangerous and to oppose any corrective action ordered by the Board. Failure to attend or participate in this hearing may result in waiver of important rights concerning the property.

Dated: 01/27/2025 Dennis Simmons, Town Manager

STATE OF MAINE

LINCOLN COUNTY, ss Date: 1/27/25

Personally appeared before me the above named Dennis Simmons and acknowledged the foregoing instrument to be his free act and deed.

Linda E. Perry

Notary Public

Maine

My Commission Expires January 24, 2031

