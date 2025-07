The Town of Friendship Planning Board will hold a public hearing for Ordinance Changes for Short Term Rentals, Land Use Charts and Definitions, and Private, Individual Camp/RV Sites. The Hearing will be held on July 10, 2025 at 6:00pm at the Town Office. Copies of the proposed changes are available at the Town Office.

Written comments will be accepted if received by the Town no later than July 9, 2025.

Please mail to Friendship CEO, P.O. Box 207, Friendship, Maine 04547.

