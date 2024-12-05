Please take note that, pursuant to the Maine Department of Environmental Protection General Permit for Snow Discharge General Permit, MEG2100000/MEG220000, the Town of Newcastle of 4 Pump St PO Box 386 plans to file a Notice of Intent for coverage with the Department of Environmental Protection. If the coverage is granted, it will allow the discharge of pollutants contained within snow from DOT right of way on Main St located at Damariscotta River, Newcastle, Maine, subject to the terms and conditions of the General Permit. The Notice will be filed on or about 11/14/2024 and will be available for public inspection at the Department’s Augusta office during normal business hours. A copy may also be seen at the municipal offices in Town of Newcastle.

A copy of the General Permit may be obtained from the Department or at

http://www.maine.gov/dep/water/wd/gp.html

The Department will take no action on the Notice of Intent until 15 days from the date of this publication. Any person wishing to submit comments to the Department regarding the Notice of Intent should do so in writing within 14 days of this publication. Comments should be limited to the applicant’s ability to comply with the terms and conditions of the General Permit. The Department will take these comments into consideration in determining whether or not to approve of the Notice of Intent.

Written public comments, requests for information or questions may be directed to the Maine Department of Environmental Protection, Division of Water Quality Management, State House Station #17, Augusta, Maine 04333. Telephone (207) 287-7688.

