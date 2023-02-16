Advanced Search
NOTICE OF LAW OFFICE CLOSURE Edward Dardis/Howard & Bowie

at

All clients having either pending or closed legal matters handled by Edward Dardis/Howard & Bowie are urged to contact Levesque Law at 207-563-7416 to arrange for pick up of their files. If you have any questions, please contact Attorney David Levesque, the court-appointed “Receiver” overseeing the transfer of client files. Atty. Levesque can be reached at
207-563-7416.

