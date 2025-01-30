NOTICE OF LAYOUT AND TAKING

The State of Maine by its Department of Transportation does hereby give notice to all whom it may concern:

That the Department of Transportation in accordance with the authority of Title 23 M.R.S. Section 651, has determined that public exigency requires the altering, widening, changing the grade, changing the drainage, laying out and establishing of a portion of State Highway “26” (U.S. Route 1), as well as a portion of Belvedere Road (Town Way), in the Town of Damariscotta, County of Lincoln.

That the Department of Transportation, in accordance with Title 23 M.R.S. Sections 701 and 651, hereby lays out the location of a portion of State Highway “26” (U.S. Route 1), as well as a portion of Belvedere Road (Town Way), in the Town of Damariscotta.

That the Department of Transportation, in accordance with Title 23 M.R.S. Sections 651 and 151 to 159, has determined that public exigency requires the taking of all rights in land as hereinafter specified and described, and as shown on a Right of Way Map, State Highway “26” (U.S. Route 1), and Belvedere Road (Town Way), in the Town of Damariscotta, Federal Aid Project No. 2601900, (W.I.N. 026019.00), dated October 2024, on file in the Office of the Department of Transportation, (D.O.T. File No.8-212) and to be recorded in the Registry of Deeds of Lincoln County, a print of which is on file in the office of the County Commissioners of Lincoln County.

