The Lincoln County News
The only weekly newspaper locally owned, printed, and published in Lincoln County.

The Lincoln County News

Serving Maine and Lincoln County for over 140 years

Click here to visit the Maine Public Notices website.
To sign up for email notifications of public notices, visit mainenotices.com/member/register.

NOTICE OF MEETING

at

The Board of Directors of the Lincoln and Sagadahoc Multicounty Jail Authority hereby gives notice that it will meet at 4:00 p.m. on January 14, 2026 at Two Bridges Regional Jail to consider the issuance of a general obligation bond in the amount of $1.8 million to provide funds for security upgrades and other capital improvements at Two Bridges Regional Jail and to hear public comment in regard thereto.


 Printed & published by
The Lincoln County Publishing Company
^