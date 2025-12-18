NOTICE OF MEETING

The Board of Directors of the Lincoln and Sagadahoc Multicounty Jail Authority hereby gives notice that it will meet at 4:00 p.m. on January 14, 2026 at Two Bridges Regional Jail to consider the issuance of a general obligation bond in the amount of $1.8 million to provide funds for security upgrades and other capital improvements at Two Bridges Regional Jail and to hear public comment in regard thereto.
