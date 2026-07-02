Notice of New Antenna Structure Registration for the Construction of Monopole Tower.

Tarpon Towers III, LLC has applied for an Antenna Structure Registration for a new 150’ Monopole Tower. The tower will not be lit, as required by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA). The tower is located at West of West Alna Road, Wiscasset, Maine 04578, Lincoln County. Interested persons may review the application online at //www.fcc.gov/asr/applications by entering the Form 854 File Number an Interested persons may raise environmental concerns about the structure by filing A1386542 Request for Environmental Review with the Federal Communications Commission (FCC). The FCC strongly encourages interested parties to file Requests for Environmental Review Online. Instructions for making such filing can be found online at //www.fcc.gov/asr/environmentalrequest. The mailing address for interested parties that would prefer to file a Request for Environmental Review by paper copy is FCC Request for Environmental Review, Attn:

Ramon Williams, 445 12th Street SW, Washington, DC 20554.

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