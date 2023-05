The Law Office of Jane Surran Pyne, Esq.

will close on May 30, 2023.

All clients having either pending or closed legal matters handled by Jane Surran Pyne, Esq. are urged to pick up their files at the Office of Jane Surran Pyne, Esq. Please contact Jane Surran Pyne, Esq., at Post Office Box 601, Waldoboro, Maine 04572, or call (207) 832-4944 during normal business hours to ensure your file(s) will be ready when you arrive.

