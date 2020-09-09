Due to COVID 19 precautions, this public meeting will be conducted on-demand.

To Discuss the Proposed Replacement of

Davis No. 1 Bridge (#2218) over Brann Brook

Located 0.51 of a mile east of Route 32

Access to this and other meetings are

available through our website: www.mainedot.gov/vpi

This meeting provides the opportunity for public comment.

MaineDOT will have an online presentation available starting September 10, 2020 that will act as our Preliminary Public Meeting. This presentation gives information on the Davis No. 1 Bridge (#2218) over Brann Brook, located 0.51 of a mile east of Route 32.

The Department is conducting this public meeting to inform and invite public comments. We are particularly interested in learning local views, discovering local resources, and identifying local concerns and issues. Anyone with interest is asked to view the presentation at the link above and take the opportunity to provide comments within the presentation.

MaineDOT invites and encourages you to review the website and share your thoughts on this project until October 1, 2020.

Accommodations will be made for persons with disabilities.

Questions, comments, or inquiries can be made directly through the project website or directed to the attention of Mackenzie Kersbergen, Project Manager, Maine Department of Transportation, Bridge Program, 24 Child Street, 16 State House Station, Augusta, Maine 04333-0016. Phone: 207-215-3820.

Email: Mackenzie.A.Kersbergen@maine.gov

Work Identification Numbers 023092.00

