Work will begin soon on the Large Culvert replacement project on River Road in the town of Edgecomb. The project involves replacing the current culvert. Weather permitting, the project will begin, with one lane alternating, on September 29, 2025. Beginning on October 1, 2025, River Road will be completely closed one mile north of the intersection of Mckay Road and River Road. The detour will be marked with directions and distances.

Project updates will be posted on the Facebook page of Hagar Enterprises, Inc.

We appreciate your patience during this process. Please do not hesitate to contact us with questions or concerns regarding the project.

Hagar Enterprises, Inc. • (207) 563-8588

