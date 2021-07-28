NOTICE OF PROJECT START & ROAD CLOSURE

Work will begin soon on the Wagner Bridge replacement project on Route 32 in the town of Waldoboro. The project involves replacing the current structure with a concrete box culvert. Weather permitting, the project will begin, with one lane alternating, on August 4, 2021. Beginning on August 9, 2021, Route 32 will be completely closed from approximately 4.3 miles west of the intersection with Route 32 and East Pond Road and 1.0 miles east of the intersection with Route 32 and North Nobleboro Road. The detour will be marked with directions and distances.

Project updates will be posted on the Facebook page of Hagar Enterprises, Inc.

We appreciate your patience during this process. Please do not hesitate to contact us with questions or concerns regarding the project.

Hagar Enterprises, Inc. (207) 563-8588

