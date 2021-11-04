Regarding A Municipal Development and Tax Increment Financing District

To Be Known As The “ Optimus Senior Living Municipal Development

and Tax Increment Financing District”

Notice is hereby given that the Town of Wiscasset will hold a public hearing on November 16, 2021 via Zoom

The Public Hearing will be at 6:00 p.m.

The purpose of the public hearing is to receive public comments on the designation of the municipal development and tax increment fi nancing district to be known as the Optimus Senior Living Municipal Development and Tax Increment Financing District (the “District”) and the adoption of a development program for the District pursuant to the provisions of Chapter 206 of Title 30-A of the Maine Revised Statutes, as amended.

The proposed District consists of approximately 11.6 acres located at 146 Gardiner Road Tax Map R6, Lot 008. The development project being undertaken by Optimus Senior Living, LLC will include a complex of approximately 100 senior living units consisting of independent living, assisted living, and memory care.

A copy of the proposed Development Program will be on file with the Town Offi ce during normal business hours of 7:00 am – 5:00 pm. It can also be found at https://www.wiscasset.org/agendas/board-of-selectmen or one can call 207-882-8200 during normal business hours to request that a copy be mailed to you. All interested persons are invited to attend the public hearing and will be given an opportunity to be heard at that time.

Public comments will be taken at the hearings and written comments should be submitted to Town Manager, Dennis Simmons at

manager@wiscasset.org or in person at Town Hall. Written comments

will be accepted until 5:00 PM on November 16, 2021.

To access the meeting via Zoom please follow the instructions as follows:

Join Zoom Meeting via computer

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83625653734?pwd=M1k5K1lwNnhlakhvR0tHQlJHQVArQT09

Meeting ID: 836 2565 3734

Passcode: 911529

