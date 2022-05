Notice is hereby given that the Harbor Committee will hold a public hearing on:

Wednesday, June 1, 2022, at 5:30 p.m. at the Town Hall, 1217 Main Road, Westport Island to hear public comment on revisions to the Waterways and Harbor Ordinance last adopted March 22, 2000.

Copies of the revised Waterways and Harbor Ordinance are available for viewing at the Town Office, 6 Fowles Point Road, Westport Island during regular business hours.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print