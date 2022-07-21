NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

The Wiscasset Planning board will hold a public hearing on the application of Big Duck Cove, LLC for the 14-lot Montsweag Woods Subdivision located on Foye Road, Map R-3, Lot 29. The hearing will be held in the meeting room of the Municipal Building on July 25, 2022 at 7 p.m.
