Notice of Public Hearing Town of Whitefield

at

Public Hearing • Town of Whitefield
Tuesday October 11, 2022
6:00 pm at Central Fire Station
24 Townhouse Road, Whitefield

For an Amendment to the The Town of Whitefield Building and Development Ordinance

Adding New Section 5 to Article 9
Commercial/Community Ground Mounted Solar Energy Facility
Proposed Ordinance available on our website:

This will be a Municipal Ballot Referendum Question on November 8th,
If you have any questions regarding the amendment, this is your opportunity to ask questions before you vote on it.

