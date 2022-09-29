Public Hearing • Town of Whitefield
Tuesday October 11, 2022
6:00 pm at Central Fire Station
24 Townhouse Road, Whitefield
For an Amendment to the The Town of Whitefield Building and Development Ordinance
Adding New Section 5 to Article 9
Commercial/Community Ground Mounted Solar Energy Facility
Proposed Ordinance available on our website:
This will be a Municipal Ballot Referendum Question on November 8th,
If you have any questions regarding the amendment, this is your opportunity to ask questions before you vote on it.