Public Hearing • Town of Whitefield

Tuesday October 11, 2022

6:00 pm at Central Fire Station

24 Townhouse Road, Whitefield

For an Amendment to the The Town of Whitefield Building and Development Ordinance

Adding New Section 5 to Article 9

Commercial/Community Ground Mounted Solar Energy Facility

Proposed Ordinance available on our website:



This will be a Municipal Ballot Referendum Question on November 8th,

If you have any questions regarding the amendment, this is your opportunity to ask questions before you vote on it.

