NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING WISCASSET PLANNING BOARD

at

The Wiscasset Planning Board will hold a public hearing on the following proposed ordinances and ordinance changes:

Article XIV – Adult Use Cannabis Ordinance
Article XV – Medical Use Cannabis Licensing Ordinance
Article II – Building Laws, Section 2. Lot Size and Setback Requirements
Article IX – Regulations, Licenses and Permits, Section 7.
Improvements to Town Property
The hearing will take place in the Town Hall meetingroom at 7 p.m. on November 14, 2022. Zoom address for the hearing is https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83390152725?pwd=M2tucThiL213VmpMMlEvT0JOYU5iUT09

