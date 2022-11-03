The Wiscasset Planning Board will hold a public hearing on the following proposed ordinances and ordinance changes:

Article XIV – Adult Use Cannabis Ordinance

Article XV – Medical Use Cannabis Licensing Ordinance

Article II – Building Laws, Section 2. Lot Size and Setback Requirements

Article IX – Regulations, Licenses and Permits, Section 7.

Improvements to Town Property

The hearing will take place in the Town Hall meetingroom at 7 p.m. on November 14, 2022. Zoom address for the hearing is https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83390152725?pwd=M2tucThiL213VmpMMlEvT0JOYU5iUT09

