The Damariscotta Planning Board will hold a Public Hearing on

May 1, 2023 beginning at 6:00 pm at the Town Office located at 21 School St, Damariscotta to take comment on the application for Site Plan Approval submitted by DC Ledgewood LLC construct 32 multi-family dwellings at 207 Ledgewood Court Dr, Damariscotta

(Tax Map 001, Lot 050-003).

The Planning Board may approve, approve with conditions, or deny the application at this meeting.

If you have any questions regarding the application or this correspondence, please contact Michael Martone, Acting Town Planner at (207) 563-5168 or via email at

Planner@DamariscottaME.com

