Notice is hereby given that the Newcastle Planning Board will hold a Public Hearing on the draft Historic Special District Review Ordinance on Thursday, September 21, 2023, at 6:30 PM. The meeting will be held in person at the Clayton V. Huntley Jr. Fire Station, 86 River Road, and virtually via Zoom.

Agenda: – Call to Order – Review of Meeting Minutes

Old Business: (none)

New Business: Public Hearing on Draft Historic Special District Review Ordinance – Public Comment -Adjourn

For further information about the Public Hearing, contact Michael Martone, Town Planner, at (207) 563-5168

or via email at: Planner@DamariscottaME.com

