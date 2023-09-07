Advanced Search
The only weekly newspaper locally owned, printed, and published in Lincoln County.

The Lincoln County News

Serving Maine and Lincoln County for over 140 years

Click here to visit the Maine Public Notices website.
To sign up for email notifications of public notices, visit mainenotices.com/member/register.

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING THE NEWCASTLE PLANNING BOARD HISTORIC SPECIAL DISTRICT REVIEW ORDINANCE

at

Notice is hereby given that the Newcastle Planning Board will hold a Public Hearing on the draft Historic Special District Review Ordinance on Thursday, September 21, 2023, at 6:30 PM. The meeting will be held in person at the Clayton V. Huntley Jr. Fire Station, 86 River Road, and virtually via Zoom.

Agenda: – Call to Order – Review of Meeting Minutes
Old Business: (none)
New Business: Public Hearing on Draft Historic Special District Review Ordinance – Public Comment -Adjourn
For further information about the Public Hearing, contact Michael Martone, Town Planner, at (207) 563-5168
or via email at: Planner@DamariscottaME.com

The Lincoln County News

116 Mills Rd., Newcastle, ME
Phone: 207-563-3171
1-800-339-5818
Fax: 207-563-3127
Mailing: PO Box 36, Damariscotta, ME 04543
info@lcnme.com

Printed & published by
The Lincoln County Publishing Company
^