The Newcastle Planning Board will hold a Public Hearing on Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 6:30 PM at the Clayton V. Huntley Jr. Fire Station, located at 86 River Road, Newcastle to take comment on the application for Subdivision Review submitted by 10 Mills Road Newcastle, LLC relating to Tax Map 013, Lot 017-001 (10 Mills Rd, Newcastle). The Planning Board may approve, approve with conditions, or deny the application at this meeting.

For further information about the Public Hearing, contact Michael Martone, Town Planner, at (207) 563-3441 or via email at: Planner@NewcastleMaine.us

