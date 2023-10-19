Advanced Search
The only weekly newspaper locally owned, printed, and published in Lincoln County.

The Lincoln County News

Serving Maine and Lincoln County for over 140 years

Click here to visit the Maine Public Notices website.
To sign up for email notifications of public notices, visit mainenotices.com/member/register.

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING TOWN OF JEFFERSON

at

The Town of Jefferson will hold a public hearing on November 6, 2023, at 6:00 pm, at the Jefferson Town Office.
The public hearing is to review the information regarding lot size provided on building permit # 23-29 issued to Jeffrey and Pamela Jewett. The Select Board reserves the right to revoke the permit following a notice and public hearing.

The Lincoln County News

116 Mills Rd., Newcastle, ME
Phone: 207-563-3171
1-800-339-5818
Fax: 207-563-3127
Mailing: PO Box 36, Damariscotta, ME 04543
info@lcnme.com

Printed & published by
The Lincoln County Publishing Company
^