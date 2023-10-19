The Town of Jefferson will hold a public hearing on November 6, 2023, at 6:00 pm, at the Jefferson Town Office.
The public hearing is to review the information regarding lot size provided on building permit # 23-29 issued to Jeffrey and Pamela Jewett. The Select Board reserves the right to revoke the permit following a notice and public hearing.
