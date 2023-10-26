The Damariscotta Planning Board will hold a Public Hearing on November 13, 2023 beginning at 6:00 pm at the Town Office located at 21 School St, Damariscotta to take comment on the application for Site Plan Approval submitted by Colby & Gale, LLC to construct an office expansion at 154 Biscay Road Damariscotta (Tax Map 003, Lot 007).

The Planning Board may approve, approve with conditions, or deny the application at this meeting.

If you have any questions regarding the application or this correspondence, please contact Michael Martone, Town Planner at (207) 563-5168 or via email at Planner@DamariscottaME.com

