Advanced Search
The only weekly newspaper locally owned, printed, and published in Lincoln County.

The Lincoln County News

Serving Maine and Lincoln County for over 140 years

Click here to visit the Maine Public Notices website.
To sign up for email notifications of public notices, visit mainenotices.com/member/register.

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING TOWN OF NEWCASTLE PLANNING BOARD CORE ZONING CODE ORDINANCE AMENDMENTS

at

The Newcastle Planning Board will hold a Public Hearing on Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 6:30pm at the Clayton V. Huntley Jr. Fire Station, located at 86 River Road, Newcastle to take comment on proposed Core Zoning Code Ordinance Amendments, including: Article 2, Section 2. Lots; Article 7, Section 11. Large Project Plan; Article 7, Section 12. Subdivision; and Article 7, Section 22. Demolition Of Historic Assets. The Planning Board will take public comment on the draft ordinance amendments and may make a recommendation to the Select Board at this meeting.

For further information about the Public Hearing, contact Michael Martone, Town Planner,
at (207) 563-3441 or via email at: Planner@NewcastleMaine.us

The Lincoln County News

116 Mills Rd., Newcastle, ME
Phone: 207-563-3171
1-800-339-5818
Fax: 207-563-3127
Mailing: PO Box 36, Damariscotta, ME 04543
info@lcnme.com

Printed & published by
The Lincoln County Publishing Company
^