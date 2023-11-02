The Newcastle Planning Board will hold a Public Hearing on Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 6:30pm at the Clayton V. Huntley Jr. Fire Station, located at 86 River Road, Newcastle to take comment on proposed Core Zoning Code Ordinance Amendments, including: Article 2, Section 2. Lots; Article 7, Section 11. Large Project Plan; Article 7, Section 12. Subdivision; and Article 7, Section 22. Demolition Of Historic Assets. The Planning Board will take public comment on the draft ordinance amendments and may make a recommendation to the Select Board at this meeting.

For further information about the Public Hearing, contact Michael Martone, Town Planner,

at (207) 563-3441 or via email at: Planner@NewcastleMaine.us

