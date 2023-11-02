The Newcastle Planning Board will hold a Public Hearing on Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 6:30 PM at the Clayton V. Huntley Jr. Fire Station, located at 86 River Road, Newcastle to take comment on the application for a Large Project Plan and Subdivision Review submitted by Alexander Lee on behalf of Z39, LLC relating to Tax Map 012, Lot 011 (38 Academy Hill St, Newcastle). The Planning Board may approve, approve with conditions, or deny the application at this meeting.

For further information about the Public Hearing, contact Michael Martone, Town Planner, at (207) 563-3441 or via email at: Planner@NewcastleMaine.us

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

