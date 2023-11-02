Advanced Search
The only weekly newspaper locally owned, printed, and published in Lincoln County.

The Lincoln County News

Serving Maine and Lincoln County for over 140 years

Click here to visit the Maine Public Notices website.
To sign up for email notifications of public notices, visit mainenotices.com/member/register.

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING TOWN OF NEWCASTLE PLANNING BOARD LARGE PROJECT PLAN & SUBDIVISION REVIEW

at

The Newcastle Planning Board will hold a Public Hearing on Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 6:30 PM at the Clayton V. Huntley Jr. Fire Station, located at 86 River Road, Newcastle to take comment on the application for a Large Project Plan and Subdivision Review submitted by Alexander Lee on behalf of Z39, LLC relating to Tax Map 012, Lot 011 (38 Academy Hill St, Newcastle). The Planning Board may approve, approve with conditions, or deny the application at this meeting.

For further information about the Public Hearing, contact Michael Martone, Town Planner, at (207) 563-3441 or via email at: Planner@NewcastleMaine.us

The Lincoln County News

116 Mills Rd., Newcastle, ME
Phone: 207-563-3171
1-800-339-5818
Fax: 207-563-3127
Mailing: PO Box 36, Damariscotta, ME 04543
info@lcnme.com

Printed & published by
The Lincoln County Publishing Company
^