The Damariscotta Planning Board will hold a Public Hearing on Monday, November 13, 2023 at 6:00 PM at the Damariscotta Town Office, located at 21 School Street, Damariscotta to take comment on the application for Site Plan Review and Shoreland Zoning Approval submitted by Colby & Gale, LLC relating to Tax Map 003, Lot 007 (154 Biscay Road, Damariscotta).

The Planning Board may approve, approve with conditions, or deny the application at this meeting.

For further information about the Public Hearing, contact Michael Martone, Town Planner at Planner@DamariscottaME.com or at (207) 563-5168.

