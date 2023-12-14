The Board of Appeals will hold a public hearing on an application submitted for Chenelle Family Trust for property located at

43 Shady Lane, Map #29 Lot #001.

Date of Hearing: January 4, 2024

Time: 7 p.m.

Place: Jefferson Town Office

The application is a variance appeal requesting the expansion of an existing building in shoreland zone be allowed which does not meet 25 foot sideline setback required by shoreland ordinance.

This hearing provides you and those in your local Jefferson area an opportunity to ensure that the Board takes your values and concerns into consideration. If you cannot attend, but want your opinion considered by the Board, please send correspondence to the undersigned at PO Box 77, Jefferson, ME 04348.

Donald Johnston, Chairman

Board of Appeals

