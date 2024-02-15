The Board of Appeals will hold a Public Hearing on an application submitted by Alison and Michael Saylor, of Carlisle, MA, for property located at 121 Shore Road, Map R2, Lot 26.1.
Date of Hearing: March 4, 2024
Time: 6 p.m.
Place: Edgecomb Town Office
The application is an administrative appeal to a compliance order concerning an individual private campsite within the shoreland zone.
Additionally the application is an administrative appeal to a compliance order concerning an accessory structure located within
the shoreland zone, alternatively a request for a variance in road setback zoning.
Stuart Smith, Chairman – Board of Appeals