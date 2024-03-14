The Newcastle Planning Board will hold a Public Hearing on Thursday, March 28, 2024 at 6:30 PM at the Clayton V. Huntley Jr. Fire Station, located at 86 River Road, Newcastle to take comment on proposed Core Zoning Code Ordinance Amendments and Shoreland Zoning Ordinance Amendments. The Planning Board will take public comment on the draft ordinance amendments and may make a recommendation to the Select Board at this meeting. A draft of the proposed ordinance is available to view at the Town Office or on the Town’s website.

For further information about the Public Hearing, contact Michael Martone, Town Planner, at: Planner@NewcastleMaine.us or at (207) 563-3441

