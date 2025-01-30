The Damariscotta Historic Preservation Review Commission (HPRC) will hold a Public Hearing on Monday, February 10, 2025 at 5:00pm at the Town Office located at 21 School St., Damariscotta to take comment on an application for a Certificate of Appropriateness for proposed alterations to Tax Map 006, Lot 032 (108 Main Street, Damariscotta) proposed by Hing Tide Holdings, LLC. The HPRC will take public comment on the application and may take action on the application at this meeting.

For further information about this application or other matters of the Planning Board, contact Michael Martone, Town Planner at Planner@DamariscottaME.com or at (207) 563-5168.

