The Damariscotta Planning Board will hold a Public Hearing on Monday, April 7, 2025 at 6:00pm at the Town Office located at 21 School St, Damariscotta to take comment on an application for Site Plan Review for proposed construction of parking and other improvements to Tax Map 006, Lot 030 (100 Main Street, Damariscotta) proposed by Bangor Savings Bank. The Planning Board will take public comment on the application and may take action on the application at this meeting. For further information about this application or other matters of the Planning Board, contact Michael Martone, Town Planner at

Planner@DamariscottaME.com or at (207) 563-5168.

